After 2023 Unrest, PM Modi Arrives in Manipur With Multi-Crore Project Plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since the ethnic violence that broke out in 2023. The long-awaited visit comes as part of his three-day tour of five states, during which he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth nearly ₹71,850 crore.

In Manipur alone, projects worth over ₹8,500 crore are being launched. At Churachandpur, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of major infrastructure initiatives, including the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage Project, several national highway upgrades, the Manipur Infotech Development project, and working women’s hostels across nine locations.

Later in Imphal, he inaugurated a series of developments such as the new Civil Secretariat, an IT SEZ building, the police headquarters, new Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, and the iconic Ima Markets in four districts.

The capital city of Imphal, which saw rainfall through the morning, was decorated to welcome the Prime Minister, with elaborate security arrangements in place. Police and paramilitary forces were stationed across the city to ensure smooth proceedings.

The visit is being closely watched, not just because of the scale of the projects announced, but also because of the timing. It is the PM Modi’s first visit to Manipur since the violence in 2023, that has left scars on the state’s very own social fabric. By returning with a development-driven agenda, the BJP government is attempting to restore confidnce, strengthen connectivity, and address the needs of a state that has often felt neglected.

PM Modi has described the projects as a step towards “inclusive and all-round development” for Manipur, stressing his government’s focus on infrastructure, connectivity, and opportunities for women. Yet, beyond the symbolism of big projects and economic promises, the visit also signals a kind of a political moment, one in which the Centre seeks to turn the page on years of unrest and reassure the people of Manipur that their concerns are not forgotten, or so it feels.

Earlier today, he inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang project, connecting the northeastern state to the Indian Railways network for the very first time.

The Rs 8,070 crore project links Aizawl with the rest of India, promising safe, affordable travel and smoother supply of essentials such as food grains and fertilisers. The new line would greatly improve connectivity, logistics, and opportunities for the people of Mizoram.

"The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility," according to a release from the Prime Minister's office.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Flags Off New Trains