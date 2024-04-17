IIT Guwahati Student From Rajasthan Goes Missing for a Week

An IIT-Guwahati student hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan, went missing last Tuesday, April 9 after leaving the campus with a friend on a rented two-wheeler, according to police reports by Kangkan Kalita.
The missing third-year BTech student, Diwakar Morya, was last seen riding the rented two-wheeler, which was later found abandoned on the Brahmaputra bridge in the Jalukbari police station area of Guwahati, police sources confirmed. The IIT lodged a missing complaint on Wednesday, while another report was filed at Jalukbari PS by Diwakar's uncle.
Diwakar's brother stated, "Diwakar's friends mentioned that he left for Guwahati on a rented two-wheeler with a friend at 5:30 pm last Tuesday. They hired a car at Uzan Bazar. During the return journey, Diwakar rode the two-wheeler while his friend drove the car. Since then, he has been missing."
Diwakar's uncle, Sunil Kumar, expressed concern, saying, "Diwakar may have disappeared between IIT-Guwahati and Uzan Bazar."