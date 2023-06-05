IIT Guwahati Bags 7th Position Under 'Engineering' Category In NIRF Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has maintained its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), bagging 7th Rank in the 'Engineering' category this year.
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Government of India, on Monday, released the 'India Rankings Report for 2023'.
It is to be mentioned that besides IIT Guwahati there are also other Universities from Assam who have retained positions in the NIRF ranking.
The Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing All-India recognition for its outstanding contribution in agricultural education, research, and expansion. The university has been ranked 19th in the prestigious NIRF rankings, affirming its commitment to excellence.
NIT Silchar has registered 40th rank among the top 100 institutions in the Engineering sector in NIRF Ranking.
Congratulating IIT Guwahati, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle wrote, "Congratulations @IITGuwahat and NIT Silchar (http://nits.ac.in), for registering 7th and 40th rank among the top 100 institutions in the Engineering sector in #NIRFRanking 2023. Special kudos to @IITGuwahati for the overall 9th rank. @himantabiswa @higherednassam."
Besides IIT Guwahati and AAU, Gauhati University has bagged 88th position and Tezpur University has bagged the 69th position in the NIFR ranking.
The Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is an agricultural education state university that was established on April 1969 in Assam’s Jorhat district.
The jurisdiction of the university extends to the entire State of Assam with regard to teaching, research, and extension education in the field of agriculture and allied sciences. The university has a number of campuses with its headquarters at Borbheta, Jorhat.