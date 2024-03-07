IIT Guwahati Pens 4 MoUs With Canada, Japan Universities

The MoU with Dalhousie University in Canada aims to create a collaborative Doctoral Program. This program will encourage research partnerships between scholars and students from both institutions. It will also support student and academic staff exchange programs, foster joint research efforts, and facilitate the sharing of research materials.

IIT Guwahati has entered into agreements with Gifu University in Japan, signing three MoUs. These MoUs establish an International Joint PhD Program that will last for three years. The program will involve both universities working together to design courses, providing students with a well-rounded educational experience.

Scholars will receive combined support and mentorship from faculty members at their home institution as well as partner institutions. Moreover, a diverse team of experts from both universities will assess the research progress.

Gifu University and IIT Guwahati have recently reached another agreement to establish a two-year 'International Masters Joint Degree Program in Food Science and Technology'. This collaborative initiative aims to promote data sharing among the institutions and develop proficient experts in the field of food science and its related areas.