IIT Guwahati Pens 4 MoUs With Canada, Japan Universities

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has entered into four Memorandums of Understanding with two international educational institutions, namely Dalhousie University in Canada and Gifu University in Japan.
According to a statement released to the press, the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were entered into for a duration of 5 years, with the potential for extension depending on mutual agreement.
Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, the Interim Director of IIT Guwahati, addressed the signing event and expressed the institute's dedication to assisting students in their academic and personal development through these programs.
He further stated that the partnerships have the objective of offering students a variety of learning experiences and opportunities for personal development, promoting a comprehensive educational atmosphere at IIT Guwahati.
The MoU between Dalhousie University and IIT Guwahati was signed by Prof P. Balakrishnan and Prof Ahuja. On the other hand, Prof. Kazuhiro Yoshida, the President of GIFU University, signed three MoUs with IIT Guwahati.
The MoU with Dalhousie University in Canada aims to create a collaborative Doctoral Program. This program will encourage research partnerships between scholars and students from both institutions. It will also support student and academic staff exchange programs, foster joint research efforts, and facilitate the sharing of research materials.
IIT Guwahati has entered into agreements with Gifu University in Japan, signing three MoUs. These MoUs establish an International Joint PhD Program that will last for three years. The program will involve both universities working together to design courses, providing students with a well-rounded educational experience.
Scholars will receive combined support and mentorship from faculty members at their home institution as well as partner institutions. Moreover, a diverse team of experts from both universities will assess the research progress.
Gifu University and IIT Guwahati have recently reached another agreement to establish a two-year 'International Masters Joint Degree Program in Food Science and Technology'. This collaborative initiative aims to promote data sharing among the institutions and develop proficient experts in the field of food science and its related areas.
The third partnership between our company and Gifu University aims to create a program called the 'Glocal Expert Program.' This initiative, part of the Inter-University Exchange Project (IUEP), will allow students to receive certification from both universities while studying abroad as exchange students.
The partnerships were established at the three-day conference, known as the 'Japan-NER Bioeconomic Technology Cooperation Symposium 2024' (JNBTCS-2024), which was organized by IIT Guwahati from March 3rd to 5th, 2024. The conference was attended by numerous researchers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from both India and Japan.