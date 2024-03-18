India, Bhutan Partner To Strengthen STEM Education

India and Bhutan have made a joint decision to enhance their cooperation in the field of education. The objective of this collaboration is to bolster the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in Bhutan, with the assistance of teachers from India.
According to news agency ANI, a statement issued jointly by India and Bhutan states that both countries have agreed to enhance dynamic interactions between their people.
The recent visit of Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, accompanied by his wife Tashi Doma, resulted in a decision being made. Mr Tobgay had been invited by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit from March 14-18. This visit marks Prime Minister Tobgay's first international trip since taking office in January 2024.
In addition to education, the nations also agreed to enhance their cooperative efforts in innovative and developing fields like digital technology, start-ups, and STEM.
The Bhutanese government expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Indian government in the development of sports infrastructure in Bhutan. Both countries recognized and valued the partnership in the field of space technology, including recent endeavors such as the training program on remote sensing technology conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation for the Royal Government of Bhutan. Additionally, they welcomed the progress made in the Joint Plan of Action on Space Cooperation.