Indian Army & NIEDO Launch Super 30 Program to Inspire Assam Youth to Join Armed Forces

The Indian Army and National Integrity & Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) signed a Memoradum of Understanding (MoU), at Tamulpur, Assam on Wednesday, which formalised the launch of the Super 30 program, aimed at motivating the youth of Assam to enrol as officers in the Indian Armed Forces.
The event was presided over by the Minister of Education, Dr Ranoj Pegu, who thanked the Indian Army for this initiative and encouraged the students to strive with determination and zeal to prepare for the coveted officer rank in the Armed Forces.
This program has been conceptualised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to motivate and enable, talented students of Assam to join the Armed Forces as officers.
Sponsored by the Govt of Assam and spearheaded by the Red Horns Division of the Indian Army, this program will be a significant step towards preparing the students for the highly competitive selection process of the Armed Forces.
The students have been selected through an exhaustive selection process, which included written exams and interviews.
The National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO) is the training partner in this endeavor, given its acumen in successfully mentoring and training students for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) & Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The Super 30 will be conducted as a fully residential training program at the Army Station in Tamulpur and will comprise of two batches in the year 2024; with the first batch commencing on January 8, 2024 and the next batch scheduled in April 2024.
Subsequently, all students who qualify the written examination will be mentored to appear for the next phase of selection by the Service Selection Board (SSB).