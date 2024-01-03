GATE 2024 Admit Card Released: Important Information and Steps to Download

GATE 2024 Admit Card Released: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially released the GATE 2024 admit card on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration and application process are now able to download their admit cards from the official GATE website.

To access the GATE admit card 2024, candidates should visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The download link for the admit card is now active, and students must log in using their GATE credentials to retrieve the hall ticket. It is crucial for candidates to carefully cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card to ensure accuracy.

How to Download GATE Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website of GATE 2024: Candidates should go to the official GATE 2024 website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Click on the GATE 2024 admit card link: On the homepage, locate and click on the link specifically for downloading the GATE 2024 admit card. Login using GATE enrollment ID and mobile number: Enter the required GATE enrollment ID and mobile number to access the admit card download portal. View and download the GATE admit card: Once logged in, the GATE admit card for 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can then download and take a printout for future reference.

GATE 2024 Exam Schedule

The GATE 2024 examination is scheduled to take place between February 3 and 11, 2024, in two sessions. The admit card is a crucial document for candidates appearing in the examination, and it contains essential information such as exam date, session timings, and venue details.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with live announcements regarding GATE 2024 through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The institute has not specified the exact time for the release of the admit card, but it is anticipated to be available from 10 am onwards.

In preparation for the upcoming examination, candidates should follow the provided steps to ensure a seamless and hassle-free download of the GATE 2024 admit card. Regular updates and additional information can be accessed through the official website, ensuring candidates are well-informed about any changes or announcements related to GATE 2024.