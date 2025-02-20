Indian Institutes Slip Position In 'THE World Reputation Ranking 2025'

The Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2025 have listed four Indian institutes. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Delhi, and IIT Madras are the publicly funded institutes that have made it to the list. A new entrant, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has also found a place in the global reputation rankings.

However, the IITs and IISc have seen a drop in rankings compared to last year. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, which was ranked between 101-125 in 2023, has slipped to the 201-300 band this time. IIT Delhi and IIT Madras are in the same range as IISc, both having been ranked higher last year.

The list reflects a setback for IIT Bombay, which was ranked 151-175 in 2023 but has dropped out of the rankings entirely this time.

On the other hand, SOA is a private, deemed-to-be university established in 1996. It encompasses nine degree-granting schools and institutes.

Positions of Indian Institutes:

Here’s how Indian institutes fared in the THE World Reputation Rankings 2025:

IISc Bengaluru : Ranked 101-125 in 2023, slipped to 201-300 in 2025

: Ranked 101-125 in 2023, slipped to 201-300 in 2025 IIT Delhi : Dropped from 151-175 to 201-300

: Dropped from 151-175 to 201-300 IIT Madras : Slipped from 176-200 to 201-300

: Slipped from 176-200 to 201-300 Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan : New entrant, ranked in the 201-300 band

: New entrant, ranked in the 201-300 band IIT Bombay: Dropped out of the list (was ranked 151-175 in 2023)

Current Status of Indian Institutes in Global Reputation Ranking:

Rank in India Global Rank Institute Name 1 201-300 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) 2 201-300 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 201-300 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 4 201-300 Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

Top 10 Universities in THE World University Reputation Rankings 2025:

Rank University Name Country 1 Harvard University United States =2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States =2 University of Oxford United Kingdom =4 Stanford University United States =4 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 6 University of California, Berkeley United States 7 Princeton University United States 8 Tsinghua University China 9 Yale University United States 10 The University of Tokyo Japan

Harvard on Top for 14 Consecutive Years

For the 14th consecutive year, Harvard University holds the number one spot in THE World Reputation Rankings 2025. Notably, Oxford University has moved up to the second position, sharing the spot with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

The rankings continue to be dominated by US universities, with six institutions in the top 10. China’s Tsinghua University has held its position at eighth place, while Japan’s University of Tokyo has secured the 10th spot.

THE World Reputation Ranking is based on the assessment of universities' academic prestige worldwide.

