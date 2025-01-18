Assam Education Minister Launches Civil Works Monitoring Portal

Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Saturday inaugurated a special portal aimed at monitoring various civil construction projects under the Education Department.

Currently, nearly 10,000 small and large construction works are underway under the Samagra Shiksha initiative. With this new portal, these projects can now be monitored directly from the Samagra Shiksha office.

Taking to his official ‘X’ handle, Pegu said, “To ensure effective monitoring and guidance of civil construction works across the state’s 45,000+ schools, I launched the Civil Works Monitoring Portal for @Samagra_Assam today. This portal enables real-time tracking, facilitates timely instructions, and ensures both speedy construction and quality maintenance.”

Additionally, two career guidance table books were unveiled at the event, offering students valuable insights and advice on shaping their future career paths.

Highlighting the importance of career guidance in school education, Pegu stated in another tweet, “To equip teachers with essential resources and provide students with timely information on career opportunities, I released Volumes III and IV of @Samagra_Assam's Career Guidance Table Book today.”

