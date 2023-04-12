Indian States and their Capitals as of 2023: 28 States and 8 UTs

India is a vast country with a population of over 1.3 billion people, making it the second most populous country in the world. It has a diverse cultural heritage and a federal system of government, which means that power is shared between the central government and the states. India is currently made up of 28 states and 8 union territories, each with its own unique identity and administrative centre.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 was a landmark event in India's political history, as it led to the division of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate union territories of J&K and Ladakh. This was the first time that a state had been divided into two union territories in India.

Similarly, the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli through a Bill passed by the Parliament in the winter session further reduced the number of union territories to eight. It is important to note that each union territory has a different administrative structure and system of governance compared to the states.

India's states and union territories were organized based on linguistic lines according to The States Reorganization Act 1956. Each state has its own legislative, administrative and judicial center, with a Chief Minister at the helm. Three states, namely Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, meet in different capitals for their summer and winter sessions.

India consists of 400 cities, with eight metropolitan cities - Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune. The government has also initiated plans to develop 100 smart cities in India in the future. In fact, Indore has been awarded the title of the city for four consecutive years.

In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive list of states and capitals in India, along with interesting facts about each of them. Whether you are a student looking to expand your general knowledge or a traveler planning your itinerary, this guide will give you an in-depth understanding of India's political structure and cultural diversity.