President of India Full List (1947-2022) - Dr. Rajendra Prasad to Draupadi Murmu

Draupadi Murmu is the 15th President of India, making her the first tribal woman to ever occupy this position. The President of India is one of the most important citizens of the country, and in this post, we have listed down the names of all the presidents to date.
He/She is the presenter of important documents such as Comptroller and Auditor General, Union Public Service Commission, Finance Commission, and many more.
He/She has the primary control and decision making power when it comes to the Contingency Fund of India or introduction of money bills.
He/She has the power to either grant pardon against punishments related to union law, martial court, or death sentence. He also has the upper hand in deciding to lessen the punishment.
He/She is the representative of the country in international affairs and events. All international agreements and treaties are negotiated and finalised based on the discussion with the president.
He/She is the commander of the defence forces of India, with the military power to appoint Chief of the Army, Chief of the Navy, Chief of the Air Force
The President of India also has the power to take actions and make decisions that fall under the following emergency situations:
National Emergency (Article 352)
President’s Rule (Article 356 & 365)
Financial Emergency (Article 360)
The President has power to make an ordinance with the advice of the Union Cabinet as stated in Article 12.
Guided by Article 111, the President also has the Veto power, which is significant. He/She has the final say of either passing or rejecting a bill, before it becomes the law.
The President of India appoints many significant posts such as Chief Justice and Supreme Court/High Court Judges, members of Rajya Sabha, speaker, deputy speaker of Lok Sabha, and chairman/deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, nominate two members to the Lok Sabha from the Anglo-Indian Community, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, Chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission, State Governors, Finance Commission of India chairman and members National Commissions of Scheduled tribes, OBCs, and many more.