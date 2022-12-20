President of India Full List (1947-2022) - Dr. Rajendra Prasad to Draupadi Murmu

He/She is the presenter of important documents such as Comptroller and Auditor General, Union Public Service Commission, Finance Commission, and many more.

He/She has the primary control and decision making power when it comes to the Contingency Fund of India or introduction of money bills.

He/She has the power to either grant pardon against punishments related to union law, martial court, or death sentence. He also has the upper hand in deciding to lessen the punishment.

He/She is the representative of the country in international affairs and events. All international agreements and treaties are negotiated and finalised based on the discussion with the president.

He/She is the commander of the defence forces of India, with the military power to appoint Chief of the Army, Chief of the Navy, Chief of the Air Force