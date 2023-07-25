India's Longest Train Route: Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu

The nation's longest train, the Vivek Express, which connects Northern and Southern India, has been running four days a week beginning in May 2023 on the recommendation of Northeast Frontier Railways in order to better serve passengers.

The train travels from Assam's Dibrugarh to Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, which implies that it travels over Nine states and a span of 4,189 kilometres.

The full trip takes the train 74 hours and 35 minutes. Passengers taking an AC Two-tier journey from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari must pay Rs 4,450 per person, while those taking an AC Three-tier and those travelling in the Sleeper class must pay Rs 3,015 and Rs 1,185, respectively.

The Vivek Express departs from Dibrugarh at 19:25 and arrives at its destination on the fourth day at 22:00 during its voyage to Kanyakumari. In contrast, on the fourth day of the journey, the train arrives in Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours after leaving Kanyakumari at 17:20 hours.

The 22 coaches on the train are divided into the following categories: