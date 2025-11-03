Inspector of Schools Issues SOP for HS Exams 2025

Office Of The Inspector Of Schools, has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the conduct of the Half-Yearly Examinations 2025 for HS 1st Year and HS 2nd Year students.

The exams are scheduled to be held from November 10 to November 26, 2025, across colleges, higher secondary schools, and senior secondary schools under the Board.

As per the SOP, the Heads of all institutions will be responsible for ensuring the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

They are expected to create a conducive environment for students and ensure that all arrangements are completed well before the exams begin.

The Centre-in-Charge at each examination centre, as designated by the Board, will handle the distribution and safe custody of confidential question papers. The sealed question papers will be collected from the Zonal In-Charge on November 8, 2025, between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and kept securely at the respective centres.

The Heads of Institutions will be required to tally the received question paper packets to ensure that all subjects are covered as per requirements.

Centres must also take all precautionary measures to maintain strict confidentiality. Any deviation or violation of these procedures may lead to disciplinary action as per Government of Assam OM No: E-647158/14, dated June 8, 2025.

Feeder institutions will collect sealed question paper packets from their designated centres according to the day-wise schedule issued by the Board on October 27, 2025.

Centres are required to maintain detailed records of distribution, including the date, time, and signatures of recipients.

On the day of the examination, question papers are to be opened and provided to students five minutes before the start of the exam. All exams will be conducted according to the scheduled programme.

The Assam Board has emphasized strict adherence to these procedures to ensure the integrity, transparency, and smooth conduct of the Half-Yearly Examinations across the state.

Also Read: HS Final Exam 2026: Online Form Fill-Up from October 22, No Offline Forms – ASSEB