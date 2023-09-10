International Day of Democracy 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History

International Day of Democracy 2023 Celebration

Governments around the world mark the International Day of Democracy with special events and functions. These activities range from photo competitions and children's workshops to live televised debates, radio phone-ins, and meetings with civil society organizations. Individuals are encouraged to participate in these events to celebrate democracy and its global significance fully.

Other ways to commemorate this day include gaining a deeper understanding of democracy and human rights, becoming informed about local elections and candidates, and actively participating in the democratic process. Educating others about democracy and their rights as citizens helps create an informed society that can truly appreciate democracy and its global celebration.

International Day of Democracy 2023 Theme

While the theme for 2023 is yet to be announced, previous years have seen thought-provoking themes that highlight democracy's different facets:

2022: "The importance of media freedom to democracy, peace, and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals"

2021: "Strengthening democratic resilience in the face of future crises"

2020: "Democracy Day Amidst the Pandemic"

2019: "Inclusion and Participation: Foundation of Democracy"

2018: "Athens Democracy Forum"

2017: "In Defence of Democracy"

2016: "Democracy and Sustainable Development: the 2030 Agenda"

2015: "Space for Civil Society"

2014: "Engaging Young People in Democracy"

2013: "Strengthening Voices for Democracy"

2012: "Democracy Education"

2011: "Peace and Democracy: Make Your Voice Heard"

2010: "Democracy and Millennium Development Goals"

2009: "Democracy and Political Tolerance"

Each of these themes serves as a reminder of the multifaceted nature of democracy and its importance in our rapidly changing world. While we anticipate the theme for 2023, it is essential to recognize that democracy continues to evolve and adapt to meet the challenges of our time, and its celebration on September 15th is a testament to its enduring relevance and significance.