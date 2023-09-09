What is Bharat Mandapam? Here's What You Must Know About the Venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi

What is Bharat Mandapam: As the world's top leaders congregate at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit 2023, it transcends its role as a mere venue. It embodies India's unwavering commitment to progress, culture, and diplomacy. With its state-of-the-art facilities, architectural magnificence, and cultural significance, Bharat Mandapam stands tall as a testament to India's prominence on the global stage.
The global spotlight is firmly fixed on New Delhi as it plays host to the historic G20 Summit 2023. This prestigious gathering unfolds at the remarkable Bharat Mandapam, symbolizing India's dedication to hosting pivotal conferences, meetings, and exhibitions in a state-of-the-art setting.
The 19th edition of the G20 Summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, where world leaders converged to deliberate on pressing global issues. Distinguished figures, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, graced the event with their presence.
The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), renowned as Bharat Mandapam, serves as the backdrop for this momentous summit. Inaugurated on July 26, this sprawling complex is a testament to India's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure for international events.
Here are crucial insights into Bharat Mandapam and why it stands as an apt choice for the G20 Summit:
Vision Realized: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on July 26, 2023, in alignment with his vision of creating top-tier infrastructure for vital meetings and gatherings.
A Grand Investment: The construction of this illustrious Convention Centre came at a hefty cost of approximately ₹2,700 crore, underscoring India's dedication to hosting world-class events.
Sprawling Campus: Covering an expansive campus area spanning over 123 acres, the IECC complex ranks as India's largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.
The Hub for Prestige: Designed to accommodate large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and more, Bharat Mandapam boasts multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, and a fully equipped business center.
Versatility in Facilities: The Convention Centre boasts a magnificent multi-purpose hall and a plenary hall with a combined capacity of seven thousand people. An amphitheater, accommodating 3,000 individuals, enhances its versatility and grandeur.
Architectural Grandeur: Drawing inspiration from the 'Shankha' (conch shell), the building's design features elements of India's rich traditional art and culture, showcased through its walls and facades.
Artistry on Display: Bharat Mandapam is adorned with a captivating display of paintings and tribal art forms from various regions of India, adding to its cultural significance.
State-of-the-Art Technology: The Convention Centre boasts a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, advanced AV systems, video walls, a cutting-edge building management system, a light management system, a DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance, and an energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.
Multilingual Support: An interpreter room, equipped with state-of-the-art technology supporting 16 different languages, ensures a seamless experience for international attendees.
Ample Parking: To cater to visitor convenience, the IECC provides over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces.
Bharat Mandapam's significance extends beyond its impressive infrastructure. During the G20 Summit, it serves as a window into India's rich and diverse culture. Often referred to as a cultural 'corridor,' it hosts both physical and virtual exhibitions, creating an immersive experience for global leaders and delegates.
Dominating the landscape at 29 feet in height, the bronze statue of Nataraja commands attention at Bharat Mandapam. Crafted from Ashtadhatu and weighing around 18 tons, this masterpiece was painstakingly created by renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in just seven months. It serves as a tribute to India's age-old tradition of employing dance and music as forms of worship.