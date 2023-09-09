What is Bharat Mandapam? Here's What You Must Know About the Venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi

The global spotlight is firmly fixed on New Delhi as it plays host to the historic G20 Summit 2023. This prestigious gathering unfolds at the remarkable Bharat Mandapam, symbolizing India's dedication to hosting pivotal conferences, meetings, and exhibitions in a state-of-the-art setting.

The Shining Beacon at Bharat Mandapam

The 19th edition of the G20 Summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, where world leaders converged to deliberate on pressing global issues. Distinguished figures, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, graced the event with their presence.

Excellence Epitomized: Bharat Mandapam

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), renowned as Bharat Mandapam, serves as the backdrop for this momentous summit. Inaugurated on July 26, this sprawling complex is a testament to India's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure for international events.