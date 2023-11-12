International Men’s Day 2023: Embracing Positive Masculinity

Understanding International Men’s Day 2023

International Men’s Day is a yearly event emphasizing the need to acknowledge and address the challenges and experiences unique to men and boys. It serves as a platform for conversations about men’s mental health, positive masculinity, and gender equality. Falling on November 19th, 2023, which is a Sunday, this day provides individuals, organizations, and communities with a chance to actively participate in various activities and discussions related to men’s issues.

History of International Men’s Day

Inaugurated in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad and Tobago, International Men’s Day has since gained global recognition. This observance emphasizes the importance of addressing men’s issues while promoting gender equality. It serves as a reminder that achieving gender equality is a collective effort, benefiting both men and women, and that prioritizing men’s well-being is an essential component of this ongoing journey.

As we celebrate International Men’s Day in 2023, let us embrace positive masculinity, challenge stereotypes, and work towards fostering a society that values the well-being and contributions of all genders. By actively engaging in discussions and initiatives, we can contribute to a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and fulfill their potential.

Ways to Participate in International Men’s Day 2023