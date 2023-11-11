Children’s Day in India 2023: Honoring Jawaharlal Nehru's Legacy on November 14

Children's Day in India 2023 holds immense significance as it commemorates India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru. The day underscores the importance of showering children with love, attention, and affection. Schools play a pivotal role in the celebration, organizing various fun-based functions and competitions. Speeches about Nehru's contributions to children's education are delivered, and prizes are awarded to entertain and enlighten young minds.

Quotes have the power to encapsulate the spirit of Children's Day. Some thought-provoking quotes include:

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." - Rabindranath Tagore.

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."

"Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future." - John F. Kennedy

"Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up." - Pablo Picasso

"The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence." - Denis Waitley

"A child can ask questions that a wise man cannot answer." - Unknown

"Children are not things to be molded but are people to be unfolded." - Jess Lair

"Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression." - Dr. Haim Ginott

"To every child – I dream of a world where you can laugh, dance, sing, learn, live in peace and be happy." - Malala Yousafzai

"Children are the keys of paradise." - Eric Hoffer

"A child has a special way of adding joy to every day." - Unknown

"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children." - Nelson Mandela

"Children are the bridge to heaven." - Persian Proverb

"Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven." - Henry Ward Beecher

"Children see magic because they look for it." - Christopher Moore

"Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life." - Sophocles

"A child’s mind is not a container to be filled but rather a fire to be kindled." - Dorothea Brande

"The soul is healed by being with children." - Fyodor Dostoevsky

"The greatest legacy we can leave our children is happy memories." - Og Mandino

"Children are like sponges. They absorb all your strength and leave you limp... but give them a squeeze, and you get it all back." - Unknown

"Children make your life important." - Erma Bombeck

"Children need models rather than critics." - Joseph Joubert

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." - Margaret Mead

"A child is an uncut diamond." - Austin O'Malley

"Children are our most valuable resource." - Herbert Hoover

"Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them." - James Baldwin

