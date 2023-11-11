Children’s Day in India 2023: Honoring Jawaharlal Nehru's Legacy on November 14
Children’s Day in India 2023: On November 14, 2023, India observes Children's Day, a day that emphasizes innocence, curiosity, and the enduring spirit of childhood. Beyond being a mere date on the calendar, Children's Day serves as a tribute to the nation's future, closely tied to the legacy of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. In this article, we'll explore the significance of Children’s Day in India in 2023 by examining its historical origins, the expected theme, and the lasting impact of Jawaharlal Nehru's vision on the celebration.
History of Children’s Day in India 2023
Jawaharlal Nehru, born into a Kashmiri Brahmin royal family on November 14th, 1889, was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. After moving to Delhi and completing his scholarship, Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru, had a profound affection for children. Believing them to be the real strength of the nation, he advocated for their comprehensive education.
After Nehru's passing in 1964, the Indian Parliament unanimously declared his birth anniversary as Children's Day. Before this, Children's Day in India was celebrated on the 20th of November. Nehru's legacy lives on, with a resolution passed to honor him annually on the 14th of November.
Children’s Day in India 2023 Theme
While the Children’s Day in India 2023 theme is eagerly anticipated, it has not yet been released by the Government of India. As soon as it is made public, the updated theme will be available on the dedicated Children’s Day in India 2023 page.
Difference between India’s Children's Day and World Children's Day
Significance of Children’s Day in India 2023
Children's Day in India 2023 holds immense significance as it commemorates India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru. The day underscores the importance of showering children with love, attention, and affection. Schools play a pivotal role in the celebration, organizing various fun-based functions and competitions. Speeches about Nehru's contributions to children's education are delivered, and prizes are awarded to entertain and enlighten young minds.
Children’s Day in India 2023 Quotes
Quotes have the power to encapsulate the spirit of Children's Day. Some thought-provoking quotes include:
"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.
"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." - Rabindranath Tagore.
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.
Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."
"Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future." - John F. Kennedy
"Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up." - Pablo Picasso
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
"The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence." - Denis Waitley
"Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see." - John F. Kennedy
"A child can ask questions that a wise man cannot answer." - Unknown
"Children are not things to be molded but are people to be unfolded." - Jess Lair
"Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression." - Dr. Haim Ginott
"To every child – I dream of a world where you can laugh, dance, sing, learn, live in peace and be happy." - Malala Yousafzai
"Children are the keys of paradise." - Eric Hoffer
"A child has a special way of adding joy to every day." - Unknown
"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children." - Nelson Mandela
"Children are the bridge to heaven." - Persian Proverb
"Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven." - Henry Ward Beecher
"Children see magic because they look for it." - Christopher Moore
"Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life." - Sophocles
"A child’s mind is not a container to be filled but rather a fire to be kindled." - Dorothea Brande
"The soul is healed by being with children." - Fyodor Dostoevsky
"Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded." - Jess Lair
"The greatest legacy we can leave our children is happy memories." - Og Mandino
"Children are like sponges. They absorb all your strength and leave you limp... but give them a squeeze, and you get it all back." - Unknown
"Children make your life important." - Erma Bombeck
"Children need models rather than critics." - Joseph Joubert
"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." - Margaret Mead
"A child is an uncut diamond." - Austin O'Malley
