Introducing the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme

In a significant move to empower women and girls across the nation, the Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, announced the introduction of the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) during the Budget Speech 2023-24, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This scheme, designed to foster financial inclusion and security, is a government-backed initiative aimed at offering a lucrative savings avenue exclusively for women and girls.

Key Features of Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023

Eligibility : The scheme is open for investment only in the name of women or girls. Women themselves or guardians of minor girls can initiate accounts under this scheme.

Deposit Limits : Starting with a minimum deposit of Rs. 1,000 in multiples of Rs. 100, the scheme allows for a maximum investment of Rs. 2 lakh per account, with the option for subsequent accounts after a three-month interval.

Maturity: The maturity period for the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account is set at two years, with the maturity amount payable to the account holder upon completion of this term.

Withdrawal : Partial withdrawal, up to 40% of the account balance, is permitted after one year from the account opening date.

Tax Benefits : TDS is not deducted from the interest earned under this scheme, making it a tax-efficient savings option. However, TDS may apply as per Section 194A of the Income Tax Act if interest received exceeds specified thresholds.

Interest Rate: Offering a fixed interest rate of 7.5% per annum, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate stands out as a high-yield savings instrument compared to traditional bank Fixed Deposits and other small savings schemes.

Premature Closure and Banks Offering MSSC

In certain circumstances, premature closure of the account is permitted, such as after six months without reason, on the account holder's demise, or under extreme compassionate grounds. Several public and private sector banks have been authorized to operate the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Central Bank of India.

How to Open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Account

Interested individuals can initiate a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account either at post offices or designated banks. The application process involves filling out necessary forms, providing KYC documents, and making the initial deposit. Post office applicants can download the application form from the official website or obtain it directly from the nearest branch. Meanwhile, bank applicants can approach the branch office with the required documentation to complete the process.

Documents Required

To open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account, applicants must provide:

Completed application form

KYC documents (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, driving license, PAN card)

KYC form for new account holders

Pay-in-Slip along with the deposit amount or cheque

Calculation of Returns

Investing Rs. 2,00,000 under the scheme at the fixed interest rate of 7.5% per annum yields Rs. 15,000 interest in the first year and Rs. 16,125 interest in the second year, totaling Rs. 31,125 in interest over two years. Thus, the maturity amount after two years would be Rs. 2,31,125, inclusive of the initial investment and accumulated interest.

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023, emerges as a promising avenue for women and girls to secure their financial futures, backed by the assurance of the government and offering competitive returns in a fixed-income environment.

Benefits of Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme