IRCTC RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) meaning in Indian Railway.

Is a RAC ticket better than a waitlisted ticket?

In short, yes. A RAC ticket is much better than a waitlisted ticket. With a RAC ticket, you are guaranteed a seat, even if it's a shared one. But if your ticket is assigned GNWL or RLWL status, then it means that you are on the waiting list.

A waitlisted ticket will only get you into the designated coach, but it won't guarantee you a seat. In other words, you can board the vehicle, but you won't be guaranteed a seat. These do not offer any additional advantages over a Reservation Against Cancellation ticket.

A passenger with RAC status will be given priority boarding in the event of a cancellation of a confirmed reservation. But, waitlisted tickets will only be considered once all RAC holders have been assigned a confirmed ticket. When traveling on Indian Railway, a RAC ticket is always preferable to a waitlisted one.