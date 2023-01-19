TQWL: Tatkal Waitlisted Tickets– Know Train Ticket Types & Confirmation Chances

Based on the chances of confirmation, here is the categorization:

The status of the ticket determines whether or not the trip is guaranteed, so having one is not enough to guarantee travel. There are three possible ticket states: waiting (WL), reduced availability (RAC), and confirmed (FB).

If your ticket type falls under CNF(confirmed) or RAC(Reservation Against Cancellation) but is not part of the WL(Waiting List), then you know for sure that your ticket is confirmed.

Anything beyond that denotes that your ticket is still not confirmed. In that case, you need to confirm your ticket individually and cross-check on the IRCTC website or the app.