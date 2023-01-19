TQWL: Tatkal Waitlisted Tickets– Know Train Ticket Types & Confirmation Chances

Do you feel like the initials "TQWL" threw you off when you were trying to book your tickets? It is understandable! Those not familiar with the IRCTC website or train travel in general may understandably find these puzzling. We hope this article on ticket booking and confirmation will be helpful, so we spent some time writing it. We have also written about TQWL tickets. Read on to learn more.
TQWL - TQWL means Tatkal waitlisted tickets. Tatkal is a last-minute ticketing service that opens 24 hours before a train departs and charges a premium price. Passengers who book after the allotted number of Tatkal Tickets have been purchased will be given TQWL status. Formerly known as CKWL, Indian Railways renamed the Tatkal waiting list to TQWL in December 2016. When a trip is canceled and a tatkal ticket is used, the TQWL immediately increases without first going through RAC status.
In contrast to the TQWL, the GNWL is prioritized during chart preparation, meaning that patients on the latter have much lower confirmation odds. Confirmation of TQWLs 1 and 2 is typically feasible for any given train, but those beyond that are not. However, the probability of confirmation of your individual ticket may be different from what is expected. To be exactly sure about the confirmation probability of your ticket, you must check the IRCTC website or download the IRCTC app on your phone.
Tickets on the Indian Railways can be reserved in advance starting 120 days before the scheduled departure date. Visit www.irctc.co.in to purchase tickets online, or use the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at any Indian railway station to do so in person. Again, the online ticket may be an e-ticket, the printout of which must be presented at the appropriate time during travel, or an i-ticket, the latter of which will be delivered to the traveler via Courier. A 10-digit PNR (Passenger Name Record) is printed on every ticket, and it must be used in all communications regarding that specific ticket or trip. Details about the passenger and their trip are also included on the ticket. This includes the train number, the date of their trip, the travel class they will be taking, their point of departure, and their final destination. One ticket may be used by up to six people.
The status of the ticket determines whether or not the trip is guaranteed, so having one is not enough to guarantee travel. There are three possible ticket states: waiting (WL), reduced availability (RAC), and confirmed (FB).
If your ticket type falls under CNF(confirmed) or RAC(Reservation Against Cancellation) but is not part of the WL(Waiting List), then you know for sure that your ticket is confirmed.
Anything beyond that denotes that your ticket is still not confirmed. In that case, you need to confirm your ticket individually and cross-check on the IRCTC website or the app.