JEE Main 2024: Out Of 56 Candidates To Secure 100 Percentile, Only 2 Are Girls

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 were announced on Wednesday night, revealing an increase in the number of candidates achieving a perfect score. 56 candidates scored 100 percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) marking a rise of 13 compared to 2023. Notably, among them are two female candidates: Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi.
In the January session, 23 candidates secured 100 percentile with Telangana leading at seven, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, each with three.
The total number of candidates registered for the 2024 exams was 9.24 lakh, with 8.2 lakh appearing for both the January and April sessions of JEE Main 2023.
Telangana once again reported the highest number of candidates scoring 100 percentiles in JEE Main 2024, increasing "from 11 in 2023 to 15." Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh each recorded seven, compared to two and five respectively in 2023.
Regarding registrations, the total number of common candidates registered for both January and April sessions of JEE Main 2024 was 9,24,636, with 822,899 candidates appearing for both sessions.
In terms of JEE cut-offs, for general category candidates, the JEE (Advanced) cut-off is 93.23 showing an increase from previous years. For SC candidates, the cut-off stands at 60.09 marking a significant rise from 2023.
The OBC (non-creamy layer) cut-off has also risen to 79.67 this time from 73.61 in 2023. For EWS category candidates, this year's cut-off is 75.62, compared to last year's 63.11.