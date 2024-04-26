JEE Main 2024: Out Of 56 Candidates To Secure 100 Percentile, Only 2 Are Girls

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 were announced on Wednesday night, revealing an increase in the number of candidates achieving a perfect score. 56 candidates scored 100 percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) marking a rise of 13 compared to 2023. Notably, among them are two female candidates: Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi.