JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card for Paper I Released, Steps to Download

Key Information: The Paper 1 examination for BE/BTech is set to take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 01
JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently unveiled the advance city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2024 Paper I. Aspiring candidates can access this crucial document from the official website using their application number and date of birth. The Paper 1 examination for BE/BTech is scheduled for January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The city slip provides information about the cities where the exam centers will be located.

Downloading the JEE Mains Admit card

To download the admit card, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

  2. On the home page, select the JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link.

  3. Enter your login details on the new page.

  4. Submit the details, and the advance city intimation slip will be displayed.

  5. Review the slip, download the page, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Checklist of JEE Mains Admit Card 2024

The JEE Mains Admit Card or hall ticket consists of the following Details related to candidates and their exams.

  • Name of the candidate

  • Name of the father

  • Date of Birth

  • Gender

  • Category

  • JEE Main 2024 Roll Number

  • Paper and session

  • JEE Main Application Number

  • JEE Main Exam Centre

  • Date and Time

  • Important Guidelines

  • Parents signature

JEE Mains Examination Schedule

  1. Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, 2024.

  2. Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024, avoiding clashes with Board examinations across states/Union Territories.

  3. Both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted in January and April.

JEE Mains Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination serves as the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs. Eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75% marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For SC and ST candidates, the qualifying marks are reduced to 65%.

JEE Mains Examination Structure

  • Paper 1 (BE/BTech):

    • Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

    • Type of Questions: Objective Type (MCQs and numerical value answers)

    • Mode of Examination: Computer Based Test (CBT) only

  • Paper 2A (BArch)

    • Subjects: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test

    • Type of Questions: Objective Type (MCQs and numerical value answers) for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

    • Mode of Examination: CBT for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode for Drawing Test

  • Paper 2B (B Planning):

    • Subjects: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning-Based Questions

    • Type of Questions: Objective Type (MCQs and numerical value answers) for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type (MCQs) for planning-based questions.

