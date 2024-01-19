JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card for Paper I Released, Steps to Download

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently unveiled the advance city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2024 Paper I. Aspiring candidates can access this crucial document from the official website using their application number and date of birth. The Paper 1 examination for BE/BTech is scheduled for January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. The city slip provides information about the cities where the exam centers will be located.

Downloading the JEE Mains Admit card

To download the admit card, follow these steps:

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. On the home page, select the JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link. Enter your login details on the new page. Submit the details, and the advance city intimation slip will be displayed. Review the slip, download the page, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Checklist of JEE Mains Admit Card 2024

The JEE Mains Admit Card or hall ticket consists of the following Details related to candidates and their exams.

Name of the candidate

Name of the father

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

JEE Main 2024 Roll Number

Paper and session

JEE Main Application Number

JEE Main Exam Centre

Date and Time

Important Guidelines

Parents signature

JEE Mains Examination Schedule

Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024, avoiding clashes with Board examinations across states/Union Territories. Both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted in January and April.

JEE Mains Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination serves as the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs. Eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75% marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For SC and ST candidates, the qualifying marks are reduced to 65%.

JEE Mains Examination Structure