JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Live Registration link is now active on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday that registration for the April 2023 session of the Joint Entrance Examination i.e JEE Mains Session 2, has begun. To apply, visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, where you can now find the application link.

The second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The 13th and 15th of April are the tentatively scheduled times. Participants from the first session as well as new entrants are welcome to sign up for the second. Candidates who already registered for the first session are exempt from registering for a second. They can directly submit applications.

The NTA has also issued a warning to applicants, stating that anyone found to be using unfair means—such as submitting multiple applications or having multiple application numbers—will face harsh punishment.