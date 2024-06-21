Education

'Jigyasa: A Quest to Know' Ignites Love for Science at Down Town School

The exhibition underscored the school's commitment to fostering innovation and critical thinking among its students, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.
Pratidin Time

The Down Town School recently launched its Annual Science Exhibition, "Jigyasa: A Quest to Know," marking a vibrant celebration of scientific exploration among students from Grades 1 to 8. Esteemed Professor Pranayee Datta from Gauhati University joined the event, enriching the experience with her expertise.

Students showcased their creativity through a variety of projects, delving into captivating topics such as the solar system, Pangea, human evolution, and more. Interactive displays, intricate models, and engaging presentations captivated attendees, demonstrating the depth of knowledge and innovation among young learners.

"Jigyasa" not only emphasized scientific inquiry but also addressed pressing global issues like climate change solutions and sustainable practices. The exhibition underscored the school's commitment to fostering innovation and critical thinking among its students, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.

The down town School remains dedicated to providing a comprehensive education that nurtures the intellectual, social, and emotional development of its students. With a strong focus on academic excellence and community engagement, the school aims to cultivate responsible, informed, and proactive members of society through initiatives like "Jigyasa."

Grade VI Students Of Down Town School Guwahati Shine With Animated Coding Video
