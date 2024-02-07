Guwahati News

Grade VI Students Of Down Town School Guwahati Shine With Animated Coding Video

Pratidin Time

The down town School Guwahati proudly presents the remarkable achievements of its Grade VI students, who recently captivated audiences with an animated video on Scratch, inspired by the book "Cod and Codie Love to Code."

In this captivating production, students brought to life characters such as Cod, Codie, their parents, and a friendly robot, while exploring the fascinating world of coding.

Through their engaging storytelling, the students not only entertained but also educated, demystifying complex coding concepts like algorithms, debugging, and if-else statements, akin to a captivating magic show! The video was also shared with students from Grade I and II, enhancing their learning experience.

Congratulations to our talented IT enthusiasts for their dedication, creativity, and outstanding work!

Down Town School Guwahati Celebrates Magic of Puppetry at India International Puppet Festival

