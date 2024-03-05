Kamrup College Of Vocational Training Celebrates 68 Years Of Excellence

Kamrup College of Vocational Training (KCVT) marks an illustrious milestone as it celebrates 68 years of dedicated service and excellence in vocational education and training. Situated at the heart of Guwahati, KCVT has been a beacon of hope for thousands, providing them with opportunities for skill development and empowerment.
Established in 1955 by the esteemed freedom fighter late Devananda Bhorali, KCVT has remained committed to its objectives of offering vocational training to individuals from various educational backgrounds, with a special focus on empowering women and economically disadvantaged sections of society.
Over the decades, KCVT has evolved significantly, expanding its course offerings to cater to the changing needs of the industry and society. From its humble beginnings with just two courses in typewriting and stenography, KCVT now boasts a diverse portfolio of 24 courses spanning fields such as information technology, banking and accounting, management, and English language proficiency, among others.
One of the key highlights of KCVT's journey has been its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in training methodologies. With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and the development of practical skills, KCVT ensures that its students are not just knowledgeable but also industry-ready upon completion of their courses.
"We take great pride in our legacy of nurturing talent and fostering socio-economic empowerment through vocational education," remarked a spokesperson for KCVT. "Our focus on quality, innovation, and adaptability has been instrumental in shaping the success stories of thousands of individuals who have passed through our doors."
In addition to its rich history and comprehensive course offerings, KCVT is also recognized for its modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities. With a fully digitized campus, equipped with digital classrooms, advanced computer labs, and personalized interactive software, KCVT remains at the forefront of technological integration in education.
As KCVT embarks on the next phase of its journey, it remains committed to its core values of inclusivity, excellence, and innovation. With a vision to continue empowering individuals and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region, KCVT looks forward to many more years of service and impact in the field of vocational training.
For more information about Kamrup College of Vocational Training and its course offerings, visit www.kcvtghy.com or contact 9854019269 / 9085722333.