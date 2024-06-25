Ladakh Declared as A Full Functional Literate Union Territory

While addressing the event Dr. Mishra motivated the new learners and volunteers to continue on the path of learning throughout their life. He said it is the parent’s responsibility to send their children to school. He also exhorted the students to not only look for jobs but also think of creating jobs. Praising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for introducing the NEP 2020, he said that the policy paves the way for the future growth of the country.

While addressing the audience, Shri Sanjay Kumar congratulated the people of Ladakh on this momentous achievement and assured that the Ministry of Education will extend all possible support to improve the school education system of Ladakh.