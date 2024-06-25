Ladakh Declared as A Full Functional Literate Union Territory
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Dr. B.D. Mishra declared Ladakh as the administrative unit to achieve Full Functional Literacy under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, after having achieved more than 97 percent literacy.
This milestone reflects Ladakh’s commitment to empowering its citizens through Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, and Critical Life Skills for all. Dr. Mishra informed this at a celebration at Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra (SSK) in Leh on June 24, 2024.
The declaration was made in the presence of Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India; Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary; Dr. Mohd. Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman, LAHDC, Kargil; Shri Sanjeev Khirwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, Ladakh; and more than 500 new literates and volunteers.
The ceremony included the felicitation of neo-literates and volunteer teachers and the launch of the Annual Achievement Report 2023 of the school department. dignitaries visited the ULLAS Mela.
While addressing the event Dr. Mishra motivated the new learners and volunteers to continue on the path of learning throughout their life. He said it is the parent’s responsibility to send their children to school. He also exhorted the students to not only look for jobs but also think of creating jobs. Praising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for introducing the NEP 2020, he said that the policy paves the way for the future growth of the country.
While addressing the audience, Shri Sanjay Kumar congratulated the people of Ladakh on this momentous achievement and assured that the Ministry of Education will extend all possible support to improve the school education system of Ladakh.
ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) is a centrally sponsored scheme implemented from 2022-2027. The scheme aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims to empower adults aged 15 years and above from all backgrounds who could not get due schooling and mainstream them with society to contribute more to the country's growth story.
The scheme consists of five components – Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Basic Education, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education. The vision of the ULLAS Scheme is to make Bharat - Jan Jan Saakshar and is based on the spirit of Kartvya Bodh and is being implemented on volunteerism. The scheme has benefitted more than 77 lakh people till now across the country. The ULLAS Mobile App has more than 1.29 crore learners and 35 lakh volunteer teachers.