Lakhipur College in Goalpara Attains NAAC Grade 'B' Accreditation

Lakhipur College in Assam's Goalpara district has achieved the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Grade 'B' this year.
The college scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.24 points.
Taking to platform 'X', Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Congratulations to the Principal, Faculty & students of Lakhipur College, Goalpara on being accredited B Grade by @NAAC_India with 2.24 CGPA. My best wishes to the college authorities for future endeavours."
Lakhipur College was established on the 10th of August, 1981. Affiliated to the Gauhati University, the college offers two years of Higher Secondary courses in Arts and 3 years of semester system degree courses in Arts.
The college had obtained UGC affiliation under 2(f) and 12 (B) on 14-12-2004.