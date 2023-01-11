Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023: Biography, Interesting Facts & Quotes

Today marks the 56th anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri's passing. He served as India's second prime minister. Lal Bahadur Shastri, a great freedom fighter and statesman captured the true spirit of India in the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," which continues to be an inspiration to Indians of all ages.

The legacy of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the public figure he was, will live on forever in India. His ability to speak to and understand the average person set him apart. During the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, when food was scarce, he did not collect his salary. When he was a minister in charge of railways, he resigned after he felt personally responsible for a fatal train wreck.

After Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in May 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri, a modest, soft-spoken, but powerful leader, became Prime Minister. Later, he held important positions in the first cabinet of independent India, including those of home affairs and railways.