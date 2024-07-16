Launchpad 2024: Empowering Young Talent for Career Success

Attention recent graduates and final-year students! Elevate your career prospects with Launchpad 2024, a one-day pre-placement training program designed to equip you with the essential skills needed to succeed in today's competitive job market.
Led by the esteemed Tridip Sarmah, Founder & Director of Gyanam ITI, Naharani Foundation, and Director of YouthCove Foundation at Bigmind Consulting Pvt. Ltd., this interactive session promises to be an intensive and insightful experience. The workshop will cover crucial areas such as:
Resume and interview preparation
Aptitude and reasoning
Communication and teamwork skills
Industry-specific insights
Effective job search and branding strategies
Join us on July 18th, 2024, at the Down Town Hospital, 3rd Building, 7th-floor auditorium, to gain a competitive edge in your career journey. This is an opportunity to enhance your skills and prepare yourself for the challenges of the job market under the guidance of a seasoned expert.
Register now through this link: Launchpad 2024 Registration
Don't miss out on this chance to transform your career potential and stand out in the job market.