List of all the Districts and Regional Divisions in Assam

Assam, located in the northeastern region of India, boasts the largest population among the northeastern states and is second only in size. Covering an impressive 78,438 square kilometers, Assam is bordered by Bhutan and the state of Arunachal Pradesh to the north, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur to the east, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and Bangladesh to the south, and West Bengal to the west. One notable feature of Assam is its inclusion of three of India's six physiographic divisions: the Northern Himalayas (Eastern Hills), the Northern Plains (Brahmaputra Plain), and the Deccan Plateau (Karbi Anglong).

Divided into 31 administrative districts, Assam's district boundaries are defined by its natural features, such as rivers, hills, and forests. Most of the recently formed districts are subdivisions of earlier districts, and as of August 15, 2015, three new districts were established - Charaideo, South Salmara-Mankachar, and West Karbi Anglong. On June 27, 2016, Majuli was declared a district, making it the first river island district in India. Karbi Anglong, boasting an undivided area of nearly 10,434 square kilometers, is the largest district in Assam, followed by Sonitpur with an area of 5324 square kilometers.