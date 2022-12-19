Best Picnic Spots to visit in Assam in 2023

Picnic season in Assam is at its peak now, and people are searching for the best picnic spots near them to take some time out and enjoy a satisfying meal in the middle of nature.

Some enjoy cooking food in a place that is different from their usual kitchen. Some love to dance to the music and some just love to enjoy clicking great pictures of them in beautiful surroundings. Nevertheless, it is a great time to do something differently than what is usual for each individual.

Whether you believe in ending the year with a picnic or starting the new year with one, a perfect spot matters. So, keeping in mind our readers from different corners of Assam, we have put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy a picnic in Assam. Based on your location, you may choose a spot that’s comfortable and convenient for you.