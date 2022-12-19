Best Picnic Spots to visit in Assam in 2023

Picnic season in Assam is at its peak now, and people are searching for the best picnic spots near them to take some time out and enjoy a satisfying meal in the middle of nature.
Some enjoy cooking food in a place that is different from their usual kitchen. Some love to dance to the music and some just love to enjoy clicking great pictures of them in beautiful surroundings. Nevertheless, it is a great time to do something differently than what is usual for each individual.
Whether you believe in ending the year with a picnic or starting the new year with one, a perfect spot matters. So, keeping in mind our readers from different corners of Assam, we have put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy a picnic in Assam. Based on your location, you may choose a spot that’s comfortable and convenient for you.
Deepor Beel
Chandubi Lake
Agyathuri Picnic Spot
Kopili Picnic Spot, Rani
Ukiam Picnic Ground
Amrengkona
Batakuchi Picnic Spot ( Houhowa)
Umtru
Theopani waterfall
Nepal Dhara Waterfalls
Jamduar Picnic Spot
Salarpara Picnic Spot
Mathanguri Picnic Spot
Kalamati Picnic Spot
Aie River Valley Picnic Spot, Roumari, Chirang
Shankar Gola Forest Reserve
Nakhanda Picnic Spot
Thetha Picnic Spot
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
Panimur Waterfalls
Umsiang-picnic place (Topatoli Picnic Spot)
Reng Beng Picnic Place
Tengapani Waterfall
Hatisila Picnic Spot
Bhelughat Waterfall
Paradise Lake
Baghmora picnic spot
Mou Chapori
Borhill picnic spot
Charideo
Bogibeel picnic spot
Nimati ghat picnic spot
Guijan Picnic Spot
Dilli Ghat, Namrup
Dimow
Soil picnic place
When planning a picnic, there are a couple of things that you must keep in mind.
It is important to always research the place thoroughly. In some places, you cannot cook. So in those places, you have to carry pre-cooked food with you.
It is very important not to offend the local tribes while going for picnics. Be kind to them. You can also choose to respectfully give away excess food to them before you go.
It is very likely to find dustbins kept by the local committees. Use them. To be on the safe side, carry waste bags with you to avoid littering.
It is best to carry enough drinking and cooking water with you, instead of relying on the water bodies nearby.
If you want to get inside the water, be extra careful. The water currents are usually very strong and it is difficult even for experienced swimmers to go upstream.
Lastly, we hope you have a great time with your family and friends.