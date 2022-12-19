Assam

Best Picnic Spots to visit in Assam in 2023

Read on to find out some of the best picnic spots in Assam. We have provided multiple options from various parts of Assam.
Best Picnic Spots to visit in Assam
Best Picnic Spots to visit in Assam
Pratidin Bureau

Picnic season in Assam is at its peak now, and people are searching for the best picnic spots near them to take some time out and enjoy a satisfying meal in the middle of nature. 

Some enjoy cooking food in a place that is different from their usual kitchen. Some love to dance to the music and some just love to enjoy clicking great pictures of them in beautiful surroundings. Nevertheless, it is a great time to do something differently than what is usual for each individual.

Whether you believe in ending the year with a picnic or starting the new year with one, a perfect spot matters. So, keeping in mind our readers from different corners of Assam, we have put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy a picnic in Assam. Based on your location, you may choose a spot that’s comfortable and convenient for you. 

Picnic Places Near Guwahati-Meghalaya

  • Deepor Beel

  • Chandubi Lake

  • Agyathuri Picnic Spot

  • Kopili Picnic Spot, Rani 

  • Ukiam Picnic Ground

  • Amrengkona

  • Batakuchi Picnic Spot ( Houhowa)

  • Umtru

  • Theopani waterfall

  • Nepal Dhara Waterfalls

Best Picnic Places in Lower Assam

  • Jamduar Picnic Spot

  • Salarpara Picnic Spot 

  • Mathanguri Picnic Spot

  • Kalamati Picnic Spot

  • Aie River Valley Picnic Spot, Roumari, Chirang

  • Shankar Gola Forest Reserve

  • Nakhanda Picnic Spot

  • Thetha Picnic Spot

Best Picnic Places in Middle Assam

  • Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

  • Panimur Waterfalls

  • Umsiang-picnic place (Topatoli Picnic Spot)

  • Reng Beng Picnic Place

  • Tengapani Waterfall

  • Hatisila Picnic Spot

  • Bhelughat Waterfall

  • Paradise Lake

Best Picnic Places in Upper Assam

  • Baghmora picnic spot

  • Mou Chapori

  • Borhill picnic spot

  • Charideo

  • Bogibeel picnic spot

  • Nimati ghat picnic spot

  • Guijan Picnic Spot

  • Dilli Ghat, Namrup

  • Dimow

  • Soil picnic place

Also Read
10 Best Picnic Spots near Guwahati in 2023

Things to keep in mind while Choosing a Picnic Spot

When planning a picnic, there are a couple of things that you must keep in mind. 

  1. It is important to always research the place thoroughly. In some places, you cannot cook. So in those places, you have to carry pre-cooked food with you. 

  2. It is very important not to offend the local tribes while going for picnics. Be kind to them. You can also choose to respectfully give away excess food to them before you go. 

  3. It is very likely to find dustbins kept by the local committees. Use them. To be on the safe side, carry waste bags with you to avoid littering.

  4. It is best to carry enough drinking and cooking water with you, instead of relying on the water bodies nearby. 

  5. If you want to get inside the water, be extra careful. The water currents are usually very strong and it is difficult even for experienced swimmers to go upstream.

Lastly, we hope you have a great time with your family and friends.

Picnic Spots in Assam
Picnic Spots to visit in Assam
Best Picnic Spots to visit in Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com