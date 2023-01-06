Full list of Bharat Ratna Award Winners From 1954 to 2021

The Bharat Ratna Award was established in 1954 and is India's highest civilian honor. It recognizes the highest achievements in public service, literature, science, art, or any other field where human creativity is required. In any given year, no more than three individuals can be honored with this accolade. When choosing a Bharat Ratna recipient, no discrimination is shown toward the nominee's caste, creed, occupation, religion, language, sex, etc. In this list, you will find the names of all the Bharat Ratna awardees from 1954 to 2019.
The Indian Prime Minister is responsible for making nominations for the Bharat Ratna.
The Indian President presents it.
48 individuals have been honored with the Bharat Ratna so far, and a total of 14 notable figures have received the award posthumously.
Awards like the Bharat Ratna are not allowed to be added as a prefix or suffix to a person's name in accordance with Article 18 (1) of the Indian Constitution.
This recognition comes with no monetary benefits.
Winners get a certificate signed by the current president of India and a medal in the shape of a peepal leaf.
The Indian national emblem and the slogan "Satyamev Jayate” are etched on the medallion.