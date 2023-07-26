List of Chief Ministers of Haryana

Haryana, a state located in northern India, has had 10 Chief Ministers since its formation on November 1, 1966. The first Chief Minister was B.D. Sharma, who served from 1966 to 1975. Other notable Chief Ministers include Bhajan Lal, who held the position for three non-consecutive terms, and Om Prakash Chautala, who served as Chief Minister for four terms from 1989 to 1991, 1999 to 2000, 2000 to 2005, and 2005 to 2007. Manohar Lal Khattar, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been serving as the Chief Minister since October 2014. To sum up, here is the list of all the Chief Ministers of Haryana.