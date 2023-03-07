Chhattisgarh is a state located in central India, known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources. The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, and its capital is Raipur. It is home to several ancient temples, forts, and other historical monuments, including the famous Bastar Palace and the Chitrakoot Falls. The state is also known for its diverse and vibrant tribal culture, with numerous tribes living in the region, including the Gonds, Baigas, and Bhils. The people of Chhattisgarh speak Hindi and various tribal languages, and the state's economy is largely based on agriculture and mineral resources like coal, iron, and bauxite. Chhattisgarh is also home to several wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, including Indravati National Park and Kanger Ghati National Park, which are popular tourist destinations. Overall, Chhattisgarh is a unique and fascinating state that offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and industrial development. In this article, we will look at the List of Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh from 2000 to 2023.