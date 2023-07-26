List of Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, a state located in northern India, has had 14 Chief Ministers to date. The first Chief Minister was Yashwant Singh Parmar, who served from 1952 to 1956 and then again from 1963 to 1977. Virbhadra Singh, from the Indian National Congress, has held the position of Chief Minister for six non-consecutive terms, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Other notable Chief Ministers include Prem Kumar Dhumal, who served two terms from 1998 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2012, and Jai Ram Thakur, who has been serving as the Chief Minister since December 2017. The state has witnessed a mix of political parties holding the position of Chief Minister, including the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Himachal Vikas Congress. To sum up, here is the full list of all the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh.