List of Chief Ministers of Rajasthan

Rajasthan, a state located in northern India, has had 14 Chief Ministers since its formation on March 30, 1949. The first Chief Minister was Heera Lal Shastri, who served from 1949 to 1951. Other notable Chief Ministers include Mohan Lal Sukhadia, who served for four non-consecutive terms, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who later became the Vice President of India. The longest-serving Chief Minister of Rajasthan was Ashok Gehlot, who held the position for two non-consecutive terms from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013. Vasundhara Raje, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), served as the Chief Minister for two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018. The current Chief Minister of Rajasthan is Ashok Gehlot, who was sworn in for his third term in December 2018. The state has witnessed a mix of political parties holding the position of Chief Minister, including the Indian National Congress and the BJP. To sum up, here is the list of all the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan.