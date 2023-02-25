Full list of Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, a North Indian state, is widely known for its scenic beauty and religious significance. It was formed in 2000 after being separated from the state of Uttar Pradesh. The state is home to some of the most popular pilgrimage sites in India, including the holy towns of Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Badrinath. The state is also famous for its hill stations, such as Nainital and Mussoorie, which are popular tourist destinations. It is also home to several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, including the Jim Corbett National Park, which is known for its tigers and other wildlife. In this article, we will be focusing on the names of the people who have held the position of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

The current chief minister of Uttarakhand is Mr. Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has held the position since July 4, 2021. Keep reading to learn about all the people who have occupied positions as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Along with the time periods, we have also mentioned the parties to which they belong.