List of Chief Ministers of West Bengal, India

West Bengal, a state located in eastern India, has had a total of 16 Chief Ministers since its formation on January 26, 1950. The first Chief Minister was Prafulla Chandra Ghosh, who served from 1947 to 1962. Other notable Chief Ministers include Jyoti Basu, who held the position for a record 23 years from 1977 to 2000, and Mamata Banerjee, who has been serving as the Chief Minister since 2011. She is the first female Chief Minister of West Bengal. The state has seen a mix of political parties holding the position of Chief Minister, including the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the All India Trinamool Congress. To sum up, here is the list of all the Chief Ministers of West Bengal.