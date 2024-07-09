Mark Sheet Fraud Scandal Exposed in Assam's Dhing; Inquiry Demanded

In a recent development, a mark sheet fraud case at Dhing in Nagaon has come to light amid Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement of an inquiry into the Gauhati University mark sheet scam, of late.
One Md Abdul Hye, an assistant teacher at Dhupaguri village's Adarsha High School, stands accused of forging his B.Ed. mark sheet from Govt Shikshan Mahavidyalaya Nagaon.
The alleged fraud dates back to 2017 when Abdul Hye, initially failing in two subjects, mysteriously received a revised mark sheet from Gauhati University just five days later, declaring him pass in all subjects. This discrepancy has sparked outrage in Dhing, with demands for a high-level investigation into the incident.
Here are the mark sheets for comparison.
The All Assam Divyanga Manch brought this issue to light, with its president, Mastafa Komal, calling for a thorough probe into the matter. The organization has praised Chief Minister Sarma for taking swift action to address the marksheet scam at Gauhati University.