Medhavi Skills University Student Tops Presentation at NE NSS Festival

In a proud moment for Sikkim and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Ms. Prenisha Thakuri, a second-year B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering student, has secured the 1st position in the Presentation Competition at the North East NSS Festival 2025.

The event was organized by the Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim, and the NSS Cell. Participants from all eight northeastern states gathered at Manan Kendra, Gangtok, to compete in this prestigious platform celebrating skills, cultural knowledge, and youth empowerment.

The North East NSS Festival is a vital forum for cultural exchange, national integration, and personal development. It encourages students to build confidence, leadership, teamwork, and communication skills while celebrating cultural diversity and promoting volunteerism and social responsibility. These objectives strongly align with MSU’s mission of contributing to nation-building through skill-based education.

Prenisha competed on the theme “Culture, Diversity, and Demography of the State”, impressing the jury with her confidence, clarity, and deep insights into Sikkim’s cultural richness. She was joined by 10 fellow MSU students who represented the university in various events and were widely appreciated for their performances.

The Presentation Challenge focused on knowledge of topography, cultural heritage, demographics, and flora and fauna of the respective states. Beyond content, it assessed participants’ communication, creativity, and public speaking abilities—areas in which MSU emphasizes practical, skill-oriented learning.

Faculty support played a pivotal role in preparing students for the festival. Workshops, mock presentations, and mentoring sessions helped refine research, storytelling, and presentation skills, reflecting MSU’s commitment to blending academic rigor with real-world, hands-on learning.

Speaking about her achievement, Prenisha said, “Representing Sikkim at the North East NSS Festival was a proud moment. Preparing for the presentation deepened my understanding of our culture and gave me the confidence to present on such a platform. I am thankful for the encouragement and guidance I have received from my teachers at MSU. It motivates us to go beyond academics and showcase our skills.”

Mr. Nawang Lama, Head of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at MSU, remarked, “Prenisha’s achievement reflects the holistic education we nurture at MSU. Our aim is to shape confident individuals who can apply their knowledge meaningfully, within and beyond the classroom. At MSU, soft skills and communication are integrated into the academic journey right from day one, ensuring that students are well-prepared to compete and thrive on real-world platforms.”

This accolade is a reflection of MSU’s commitment to fostering real-world learning, leadership, and cultural awareness among its students.

About Medhavi Skills University

Established under the Medhavi Skills University, Sikkim Act, 2021, MSU is a UGC-recognized state university and a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). With two state-of-the-art campuses in Sikkim, MSU integrates industry-relevant skills with higher education, closely aligning with the NEP 2020 vision.

MSU offers a curriculum where 60–70% is skill-focused and collaborates with over 300 organizations across sectors such as healthcare, technology, hospitality, fashion, and mental wellness. Under its WISE initiative, MSU partners with 150+ industries to foster real-world learning and socio-economic development. Key partners include IHG, AEQUS, iACE, Orane International, Seven Seas, RIICO, NHQ Studios, and WLRS Ireland.

Through its pioneering industry-academia model, MSU empowers learners with work-integrated, future-ready skills, redefining higher education in India.