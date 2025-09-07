Renowned Educator Dr. Nripen Kumar Dutta Unveils Book on Holistic Education

'"Towards Holistic Education: Strategies & Techniques for Effective Teaching", a book by renowned educationist Dr. Nripen Kumar Dutta, Founder Principal of Miles Bronson Residential School, Guwahati, was formally launched at Hotel Radisson Blu in New Delhi on September 7, 2025.

The book launching was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Joseph Immanuel, Chairman, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, in the presence of Mrs. Nandini Dutta, Secretary, Miles Bronson Education Society, along with other dignitaries.

With more than three decades of experience in school education, Dr. Dutta is widely acclaimed for introducing innovative teaching methodologies and reshaping the learning landscape in Assam and beyond.

His latest work presents practical strategies and forward-looking perspectives aimed at making education more meaningful, inclusive, and future-ready.

