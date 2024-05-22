Education

Meghalaya Board's Class 10 and 12 Results Announcement Slated for May 24th

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, is set to release the results of the SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream examinations for the year 2024 on May 24.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, is set to release the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream examinations for the year 2024 on May 24. Students can conveniently download their results from the official MBOSE website at www.mbose.in.

In adherence to safety protocols, there will be no physical display of results at the MBOSE Office in Tura or Shillong. Instead, students can access their results online through various platforms, including www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha, and www.jagranjosh.com.

To stay updated and obtain further information, students are encouraged to visit the official MBOSE website or the designated result portals mentioned above.

