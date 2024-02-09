Ministry Of Education Launches APAAR In Remote Indian Villages

The Union Ministry of Education launched the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) recently in rural regions through Common Service Centres (CSCs).
A communique from the education ministry mentioned that APAAR has been conceptualised under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) which makes it mandatory for all college/university-going students to register on Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).
The ministry said that Academic Bank of Credits is like a digital storage where students can avail its benefits. All the marks or credits scored by the students will be stored in this digital credit bank along with their personal information.
This will help in future admission processes in institutes for graduation and post-graduation programmes. Using ABC IDs will make it easy for students as all the required information regarding the student and the credits scored will be available through the ID.
Speaking on the matter, the Secretary to the Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar said, "The number of digital services in the country is continuously increasing and one can take maximum advantage of digital services in school education through CSC.”
According to the release from the education ministry, the Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy stressed that the system of ABC has been established on the lines of National Academic Depository (NAD).
While ABC allows students to register and begin credit transfer, academic institutions are responsible for managing credit redemption, certificate issuance, and compiling award records.
“APAAR ID will remain with the children for their entire life. Students will also be able to get credit in the future by passing various exams. Students will not be required to give certificates anywhere and just giving APAAR ID will be sufficient,” Anil Sahasrabudhe, the Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, stated.