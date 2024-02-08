Assam Education Dept Warns Teachers of Suspension on Dress Code Violation

The Education Department of Assam has issued strict directives to all head teachers of all schools across the state regarding the dress code inside school premises, official reports said on Thursday.
According to an official notification of the Education Department, several female teachers reported complaints about the violation of dress codes inside school premises by head teachers.
Eearlier, a notification issued by the department on August 14, 2023 had prescribed dress codes for all head teachers in educational institutions of Assam. This came after it was observed that teachers were wearing clothing that is not considered acceptable to the general public.
Reportedly, allegations have been levelled against the head teachers of mentally torturing female teachers despite attending duties in salwar-suit or traditional attires.
According to the official notification, the Education Department has warned that the “gross violation and interfering with Governor’s Order by Head teacher will attract severe disciplinary action as per rule as mentioned in the previous Governor notification”.
The female teachers have also been asked to lodge complaints to the Inspector of Schools of representative district when needed, the notification said.
The Head Teachers of all schools of Assam are asked to adhere to the Governor notification failing which may lead to the suspension and other disciplinary action.