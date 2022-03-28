Mizoram: Govt Schools to Have Common Uniform

A common uniform for all government schools has been proposed in Mizoram by the state Human Resources Development Board.

In a recent meeting chaired by state Education Minister Lalchandama Ralte, it was suggested that a similar school uniform for all the state-run schools should be introduced.

HRD Vice-Chairman L. Thangmawia said that the board would formally submit its proposal to the state education department this week.

Thangmawia said that the main reason for introducing common school uniforms was to bring equality in the dresses of the rich and economically weak students in both urban and rural areas.

“A common school uniform is not a new thing and has already been introduced in some states, and in all English medium schools under the Presbyterian Church of Mizoram,” he said while quoted by PTI.



"The common uniforms, if introduced, will help students to join other state-run institutions without purchasing new sets when their parents are transferred from one place to another," Thangmawia stated.



He, however, said that the colour of the school uniforms might differ from the lower level to the higher level.



"The school uniforms used in primary schools may not be similar to the one used in middle, high and higher secondary levels," he said.



Thangmawia further said that the HRD board meeting had agreed to make an appeal to all schools, both government and private, to sing a patriotic and devotional song Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian' in school assemblies whenever standard operating procedure permits holding of assemblies in the educational institutions.

