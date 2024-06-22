MoE Constitutes High-Level Committee to Overhaul Examination Process

In a bid to ensure the transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has established a High-Level Committee of Experts. This committee is tasked with making comprehensive recommendations on reforms to the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and functioning of the NTA.
The committee will be chaired by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO and Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Kanpur, comprises the following distinguished members:
Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur - Chairman
Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director, AIIMS Delhi - Member
Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad - Member
Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras - Member
Shri Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member, Karmayogi Bharat - Member
Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Delhi - Member
Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India - Member
Terms of Reference
The committee will focus on three key areas:
1. Reform in Mechanism of Examination Process:
Analysis and Improvement: Analyze the end-to-end examination process to enhance system efficiency and prevent breaches.
SOP Review and Strengthening: Conduct a thorough review of NTA’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols, and propose measures to strengthen these procedures, including a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance at all levels.
2. Improvement in Data Security Protocols:
Evaluation and Enhancement: Assess the existing data security processes and protocols of the NTA, and recommend improvements.
Security Protocol Examination: Examine current security protocols related to paper-setting and other examination processes, and suggest enhancements to ensure system robustness.
3. Structure and Functioning of National Testing Agency:
Organizational Recommendations: Propose recommendations on the organizational structure and functioning of the NTA to implement reforms in the examination process and data security.
Grievance Redressal Mechanism: Assess the current grievance redressal mechanism of the NTA, identify areas for improvement, and recommend measures to enhance its efficiency.
The committee is expected to submit its comprehensive report to the Ministry of Education within two months from the date of the order's issuance. Additionally, the committee has the liberty to co-opt any subject matter expert to assist them in their mandate.
This initiative underscores the Ministry of Education’s commitment to strengthening the integrity and efficiency of examination processes, ensuring that the NTA operates with the highest standards of transparency and security.