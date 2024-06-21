Education

NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination 2024

Originally scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27, 2024, the examination has been delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues, the NTA said in a public notice issued today.
NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination 2024
NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination 2024Representative image
Pratidin Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination for June 2024.

Originally scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27, 2024, the examination has been delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues, the NTA said in a public notice issued today.

The NTA has not yet provided new dates for the rescheduled examination but assured that further details would be communicated in due course.

“The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website”, the order read.

NTA notice
NTA notice

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NTA website for any further announcements.

NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination 2024
NEET UG Row: Centre Forms High-Level Committee To Look Into Functioning Of NTA
National Testing Agency
CSIR-UGC-NET

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
education>>education/nta-postpones-joint-csir-ugc-net-examination-2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com