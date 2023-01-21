Most Educated States In India By Literacy Rate in 2023

Education is the cornerstone of a country's progress and prosperity. An informed and literate populace is a key component of any successful society. These two factors are essential to the progress of humanity and affect the economic and social growth of our society as a whole. The improvement of a country's development is greatly aided by a higher literacy rate among individuals, which in turn contributes to the advancement of society and culture.

And providing all of the citizens of a country with access to quality education is one of the most fundamental ways to foster that country's economic and social development. Every citizen, young and old alike, wants to further their education so that they can aid in the progress and prosperity of their country. See which Indian states have the highest literacy in 2023