Full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners: From 1969 to 2019

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was created in 1969 by the Government of India to honor Dadasaheb Phalke, who directed India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913. The first recipient of the award was Devika Rani. The recipients of this prestigious award are singled out for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." The prize package includes a shawl, a medallion depicting the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus), and 10 lakhs in cash. Through January 2019, there have been a total of 51 awardees. Here’s the full list: